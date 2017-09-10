- Above is unseen footage of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura's number one contender match from this week's SmackDown. Nakamura won the match and will face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Hell in a Cell in October.

Samoa Joe spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" section and was asked about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's part-time schedule. Joe has heard the criticisms from fans, but doesn't agree, comparing it to some of Hulk Hogan's title runs.

"You go to the Hulk Hogan era reigns, and I definitely didn't see him on TV every week," Joe said. "There is a mystique to him not being on TV that much. When he does make appearances, it's usually for purposeful reasons. That's been the big theme for Brock. You hear he's not here, but if you look back at the shows, he's here when it counts and when I need to get my hands on him. As long as that still happens, I'm good with that."

- Earlier today, Ric Flair tweeted out a photo as he continues to recover from last month's health scare. Flair was all smiles saying, "Finally looking as only I can look!"

FINALLY LOOKING AS ONLY I CAN LOOK! pic.twitter.com/aiXqU6lA4c — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 10, 2017

