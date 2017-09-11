- Clevver Style posted this episode of their "Get Jacked" series with Nikki Bella. We posted behind-the-scenes video from the shoot over the weekend.

- As noted, SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger made surprise appearance at WWE NXT live events this weekend, his first for the brand in several months. We now know that Dillinger worked the events because Saturday's show was held in his hometown of St. Catharine's, Ontario. As seen below, Dillinger had family in the crowd.

"Before I got into @WWE I used to think, man it would be really cool to wrestle there one day!" Dreams do come true... @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/yB0eVReucM — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2017

An incredible night at #NXTStCatharines Thank you to all who made it so special for us. That night won't be forgotten....#Home #Perfect10 pic.twitter.com/ktiwKozJFk — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) September 9, 2017

As he prepares for the biggest match of his career on this week's #SDLive, @wwedillinger is joined by his #Perfect10 family in #NXTStCatharines! @wwenxt A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

