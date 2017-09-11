- As seen above, Hannibal TV has released a rare match with current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Samoa Joe doing battle in tag team action for the Great North Wrestling promotion. The match took place on July 5th, 2008 and featured Joe teaming with Hannibal to face Jinder and Gamma Singh.
- Darren Young and Titus O'Neil hung out with rapper LL Cool J at the LA Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL game on Sunday, as seen below. Titus noted that LL and the Rams mascot are the newest members of Titus Worldwide.
Ladies and gentlemen your newest members of #TitusWorldWide is non other than Hip Hop Legend @llcoolj and @RamsNFL mascot #Rampage pic.twitter.com/zfE0i5dmwJ— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) September 10, 2017
Awesome time at @RamsNFL Vs @Colts @lacoliseum ??????? @TitusONeilWWE @llcoolj thank you! pic.twitter.com/Xj7YVhXFiU— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) September 10, 2017
