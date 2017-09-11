Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Shortly before tearing his ACL in the Brooklyn Street Fight match against Enzo Amore on WWE Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Big Cass joined professional broadcaster Sam Roberts on his self-titled pro wrestling podcast. Among other things, Cass talked about having great confidence in his promo skills, not knowing he was going to be split from Amore, and the perceived heat on his former tag partner.

According to Big Cass, while fans may have questioned his promo skills, WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes would go to bat for 'Queens' Finest' based on the big man's ability to cut promos.

"I've always been confident in my abilities and my talking ability. I'm just letting the world see it now." Cass explained, "when I was with Enzo, a lot of people would say, 'oh man, [Cass] can't talk' or whatever they'd say because Enzo's the mouthpiece. That may have appeared to be the case, but I've always been confident in my talking ability. And, I'll tell you what, Dusty Rhodes, the late great Dusty Rhodes, he always would tell me how good my promos were and he always enjoyed my promos and if there was ever any questions of my abilities with the office or whatever, Dusty Rhodes always went to bat for me because of my talking ability, so I've always been confident in it. I've always been good at it and I'm finally getting the chance to show the world that. It's good pressure."

Moreover, Cass indicated that he has been happy with his promos since parting ways with Amore.

"The promo the night I turned on Enzo, I was very happy with. The promo the night after Great Balls Of Fire, I was happy with. And the promo Monday I was very happy with. The fans tried to get to me, but that's good. I was very happy with that promo also. And I keep getting better and more comfortable. I'm sure that's the goal in the company's mind, is to put me out there and get me experience because I'm definitely getting more comfortable out there."

Although Cass does not know why WWE's braintrust decided to break up the tag team of Enzo & Cass, he always pictured himself as a single's competitor and came into a favorable position.

"I can't put myself inside their head or their meetings. I don't know why they're doing what they're doing, but, I'll tell you what, it's not a bad thing to be put in that spot, so it's definitely a good thing."

With respect to Amore's alleged heat, 'Muscles Marinara' is the same way behind-the-scenes as he is on TV. With that said, Cass professed that Amore would not have gotten as far as he has if he was not the way he is.

"Enzo is Enzo. Like, the guy you see on TV is the guy you see in real life. Enzo is Enzo and, I've said this before, Enzo wouldn't be in the spot he's in, he would've never made it this far if he didn't act the way he does, so there's good with bad. A guy like that, that's how he got that far, it's just being Enzo."

Cass continued, "I'd kind of just say it's a 'go out and take it' mentality. That's Enzo. That's how he got this far and the odds were stacked against that guy many times. He got this far because that's who he is."

Cass suggested that WWE started running with Amore's supposed backstage heat as a storyline when the company got wind that the wrestleverse was talking about the rumor.

"The storyline has kind of taken on its own thing. Like once it started being talked about and people started talking about it on the internet, then they were like, 'oh, people talk about it? Okay, if it's not real, let's pretend it is and let's put it even more out there on TV.'"

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

