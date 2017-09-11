- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at Superstar giant slayers.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – ICW owner and founder Mark Dallas today announced that Kassius Ohno will be in action at the upcoming "Infamous ICW" show in Newcastle, England, on September 17th.

"The Knockout Artist" will go one on one with ICW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Coffey, with the title at stake.

This event will also feature Legion vs. The Filthy Generation, Moustache Mountain – Tyler Bate & Trent Seven – vs. The Marauders, and Lionheart vs. Johnny Moss.

VIP, seated and standing tickets are all available at bit.ly/ICWTickets, and through Ticketmaster.

Coffey and Ohno have met twice before, and have one win a piece. The eyes of the world – and those of the rabid Newcastle ICW fanbase – will be on this rubber match.

With ICW on the road to its massive arena show at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 19th, Coffey will be anxious to hold on to the World Heavyweight Championship he won in April of this year. For more information, visit www.insanewrestling.co.uk.