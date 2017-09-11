- Nikki Bella introduces her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in this new video as the two traveled to Los Angeles for the premiere on September 18th.
- As noted, Bobby Roode's WWE NXT Farewell Tour took place at weekend live events outside of Florida. The SmackDown Superstar defeated The Velveteen Dream on Thursday in Rochester, lost to NXT Champion Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat with Andrade "Cien" Almas in St. Catharine's on Friday and defeated Dream at the show in Toronto on Saturday. Below are comments from Roode along with a post-match promo he cut on Friday:
Thank you #NXTUniverse @WWENXT . It has been #Glorious . Now on to the next chapter.... #SDLive @WWE pic.twitter.com/1i5P32yeH9— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) September 10, 2017
"Since I became champion... I'd claim that this is is MY #WWENXT but, from this point forward, this is YOUR @WWENXT!" - @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/ly1Z5in1Dz— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2017
