WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on Twitter this morning that he is undergoing knee replacement surgery today. Foley also announced that he will be appearing at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 34 weekend in 2018. He tweeted:
Second big Foley announcement -— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017
I'm getting my right knee replaced in...about 5 minutes! I'll check back in when I kick out of anesthesia?? pic.twitter.com/WXgmDf61zV
For the first time in 3 years, I WILL BE AT @Wrestlecon - signing for Tmart Promotions on APRIL 6 & 7.— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017
Preorder at https://t.co/wACw5lK3Nm pic.twitter.com/VnbUMWbD27
