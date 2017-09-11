- WWE posted the full match above of then-WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix defending her title against Candice at WWE No Mercy 2008. Phoenix defeated Candice to successfully defend her title.

Kevin Owens tweeted the following on Vince McMahon's return to WWE SmackDown this Tuesday in Las Vegas. As noted, Vince will be addressing the beef between Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

- No word yet on when Summer Rae will be back in action for WWE but she has been in New York City this week for Fashion Week. She posted the following photo in-between shows:

between shows. #nyfw A post shared by ??Summer Rae?? (@daniellemoinet) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

