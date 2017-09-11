- WWE posted the full match above of then-WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix defending her title against Candice at WWE No Mercy 2008. Phoenix defeated Candice to successfully defend her title.
I'm really looking forward to seeing @VinceMcMahon tomorrow night... #SDLive #TheKevinOwensShow @WWE— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) September 11, 2017
- No word yet on when Summer Rae will be back in action for WWE but she has been in New York City this week for Fashion Week. She posted the following photo in-between shows:
