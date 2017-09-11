- The Miami Herald published an interview today with Bray Wyatt that was conducted by Scott Fishman at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff event during SummerSlam weekend. During the interview, Wyatt discussed how The Undertaker taught him to keep evolving his character.

"I think the thing about keeping your character fresh is when you change as an individual you have to flow with it," Wyatt said. "There are times where fans don't understand that change is inevitable or that changes are done too fast. They say, 'We like the way you used to be.' Or they say, 'We liked what you did then.' You can't stay the same. As you mature as an adult, you find out you have to keep changing in this business. It's something The Undertaker laid on me."

- NXT star Liv Morgan, who was dating Enzo Amore, indicated on Twitter that she's single, as seen below. Liv also removed several photos with Enzo from her Instagram account.

Me knowing that I'm single and nobody cheating on me pic.twitter.com/v6sTLr3Ivu — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2017

