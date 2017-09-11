- Above is behind-the-scenes vide of GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim from the recent Knockouts "Forces of Nature" photoshoot.
- El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III has been announced for this week's GFW Impact episode. The show will also feature Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in a Last Man Standing match, OVE vs. GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX plus Low Ki vs. Johnny Impact to crown a new #1 contender to GFW Global Champion Eli Drake. Below is a promo for Ki vs. Impact:
Thursday on IMPACT: @TheRealMorrison vs. @OneWorldWarrior #Number1 Contenders Match for the @GFWWrestling Global Title! #IMPACTvsLowKi pic.twitter.com/d5lP8A5spQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.