- Above is a quick video from Dolph Ziggler's appearance on FOX Business show "Kennedy Nation" this past Thursday night. The show featured Ziggler hitting the streets of New York City during SummerSlam Week to talk politics with the people. Kennedy mentioned Ziggler being re-packaged on SmackDown and he commented:

"I'm not exactly sure what I'm doing but it's very special and it's gonna be a helluva time, I think."

- WWE is planning on filming the 2017 Tribute to The Troops on Tuesday, December 5th in San Diego, California at the Valley View Casino Center along with SmackDown, according to PWInsider. There will be no shortage of troops and their families in attendance as there are a number of military bases in the San Diego area.

- Below is the latest cryptic tweet from SmackDown Superstar Erick Rowan as he waits for his return to TV. Rowan has worked some live events this summer but his last SmackDown TV match came on June 4th, a loss to Luke Harper. He then competed in the Independence Day Battle Royal on July 4th but we haven't seen much out of him this year.

Sometimes a shadow emerges from darkness, quite different than one might expect. pic.twitter.com/X4A1pYDHRF — Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) September 10, 2017

