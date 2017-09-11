- Above is video of Jason Jordan discussing his match with Roman Reigns at tonight's WWE RAW in Anaheim.

- Primo Colon is back on the road with WWE this week, according to PWInsider. It was reported back in early July that the SmackDown Superstar was set to undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had his right knee replaced earlier today. Foley tweeted the following after the operation:

Feeling tired after surgery, but I'm told it was a very successful operation. Thanks for all the well-wishes! ?? pic.twitter.com/iCtMNXoWT4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017

