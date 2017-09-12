Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback weighed in on the verbal sparring on WWE Monday Night RAW between John Cena and Roman Reigns. Additionally, Ryback shared his thoughts on Enzo Amore's alleged heat backstage and inclusion on WWE Network's 205 Live.

On the subject of the Cena/Reigns promo from August 28, 2017, Ryback acknowledged that he enjoyed the segment. Moreover, 'The Big Guy' went on to say that he does not think Reigns forgot his lines and that he hopes 'The Big Dog' defeats 'Big Match John'.

"I didn't watch RAW or SmackDown. The only thing I watched [on RAW], because I heard a little buzz about it, was the Cena/Reigns promo." Ryback continued, "I went and watched it after just to see and I thought it was really good. I enjoyed the whole thing. Yeah, no, I just think it was about time they do a promo on things of what people really think or whatnot, so I thought it was entertaining on all accounts and I know they mentioned something, they say they thought Reigns forgot his lines. I didn't see in there where he forgot his lines. People pause and take their time all the time on different situations and whatnot, but yeah, no, I like Roman Reigns. Roman's a good dude and I always got along with him really well, so I hope he f--king beats John really quickly for creative purposes."

Ryback suggested Cena may not be able to politic his way to a victory.

"John's a creative guy. He [has] been there for a long time. He [has] been through this battle many, many times where he [has] been able to politically control it and, ah, this is one where I don't know, I don't know if he will. And it'll be nice if he can't."

With respect to Amore, Ryback insinuated that 'Smacktalker Skywalker' may be left with zero dimes if he continues to spend money irresponsibly.

"I can just tell you that [being] that early on into his [WWE] career he's not set by any means." Ryback added, "I'm all for living life, but you've also got to be a little smart with your money."

Ryback is of the opinion that adding Amore to the cruiserweight division is a good move for the few people who watch 205 Live.

"He's on 205 Live and I think that's a good little boost for that maybe and the hardcore people that tune into the [WWE] Network to watch it. But I guess they could still use him on RAW though. They do that with a lot of the little, small circle of guys on that show, right? Like Neville…"

With that said, Ryback suggested that Amore being put on 205 Live may be a punishment, as it keeps 'The Realest Guy In The Room' on the road longer.

"By the way, it could be punishment to him, by putting him on that and the fact that it keeps him on the road now for five f--king days a week instead of going four where he gets to go home after RAW, where he now has to go to SmackDown. I'm telling you this right now, and everybody that is up there [in WWE] knows that five day a week f--king sucks. The four-days, it's doable. Five, you want to shoot your f--king brains out because you're never home. You're home a day-and-a-half at most."

