Source: Sports Illustrated

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently interviewed Bobby Roode for their Week In Wrestling feature. Below are some highlights:

Working with Ric Flair in TNA being one of the highlights of his career, the segment in TNA between Flair and Jay Lethal (in the video above):

"That moment with Ric was such a great moment. In that particular moment, I didn't keep a straight face. I don't think anyone in that ring kept a straight face. If you thought we did, it was just good editing by the camera crew."

NXT bringing his passion back:

"NXT brought my passion back. I got the chance to work with all the coaches down at the Performance Center, and I was able to pick Triple H's brain, too. Also, working with Shawn Michaels was amazing. He's been very supportive of me, and extremely helpful."

Roode also discussed his time in NXT, learning every day in WWE and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.