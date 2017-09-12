- As noted, Lana posted several videos or her doing chores while in Bulgaria last week, including videos of herself milking cows and herding sheep. One of her now-deleted Twitter posts featured several photos of her working in a bikini, with one of them featuring an accidental nip slip. The New York Post actually ran a story about Lana's wardrobe malfunction at this link.

- Sky Sports has an interview with Sheamus, who discussed football. Sheamus also discussed tag team partner Cesaro's previous yodelling gimmick, while taking a shot at his own old look.

"Let's talk about Cesaro's rugby career," Sheamus said. "He had a 'top rugby career' when he came to WWE, he even used to do the whole tape around the legs. He was a fake rugby player, know why? Because William Regal (ex-WWE wrestler now working on development) thought 'er, rugby players are tough'. Then he yodelled for a while, remember that? In fairness, I had balls in my beard, silver balls."

- WWEShop.com has the new "Walking with Elias World Tour" shirt now available, which you can check out below. Also, through the end of the day, select t-shirts are only $10 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

