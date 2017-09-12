- As seen in the video above at the 10:30 mark, Canadian politician Monte McNaughton recognized Eric Young during the member's statements at yesterday's meeting of the Ontario Legislature. McNaughton called Young a "real hero" of Ontario and noted Young's rise in TNA before "achieving his dream and signing with WWE."

- The RAW crew is headed overseas following last night's RAW. They will present a live event in Christchurch, New Zealand this Wednesday before running three live events in Australia. They have a show on Thursday in Melbourne, Friday in Sydney and Saturday in Brisbane. Kurt Angle will be making rare live event appearances at all of these shows. We would appreciate a report for any of these shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

- The attendance was pretty poor at last night's RAW in Anaheim, California. The photo below was posted on Twitter showing a lot of empty seats on the hard camera side.

ICYMI: This was the crowd at #Raw tonight. pic.twitter.com/OZ4ZGZaeoI — Spanish Announce Pod (@SATPOD) September 12, 2017

Kyle Wentwood contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.