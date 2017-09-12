Source: The Times Of India

It's been clear over the past few months that the WWE is hoping to expand its fan base in India. Now, The Times Of India is reporting that the WWE will hold two Raw-branded live events in India in December.

It will be the first time the WWE will tour India since January of 2016. With both events being Raw-branded, it's unclear if current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will make an appearance on the tour since he competes exclusively on SmackDown Live. His sudden push from jobber to champion this summer was a clear attempt to attract more fans in India, so it would be peculiar if he was left off the tour.

It is possible that the WWE will find a way for Mahal to make an appearance, as John Cena is currently scheduled to appear at this Sunday's upcoming SmackDown Live event in China despite recently moving to Raw.

The upcoming events in India will be held on December 7 and 8 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The WWE will also return to Abu Dhabi on December 6 at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium.

