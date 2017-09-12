As noted, WWE confirmed on last night's RAW that former WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka will be debuting with the red brand soon.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that officials went back and forth on which brand she would be sent to. The feeling was that the depth on RAW is not as strong as on SmackDown and that Asuka will be better off on RAW.

It's believed that The Empress of Tomorrow will debut some time in October after she recovers from the right collarbone injury. A WWE Network Collection on Asuka is scheduled to kick off the month of October.

