- Above is a Total Bellas preview clip for this week with Brie Bella telling Nikki Bella that their mother thinks Nikki is cheating on John Cena because of a mystery man that appeared in the background of a FaceTime conversation.

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno will be challenging ICW Champion Joe Coffey in England this coming weekend in England. WWE posted the following on the match:

Kassius Ohno challenges ICW Champion Joe Coffey this Sunday in England Coming off his big No Disqualification Match win against Hideo Itami last week on NXT, Kassius Ohno now sets his sights on winning championship gold — outside WWE and NXT, no less. Glasgow-based Insane Championship Wrestling announced over the weekend that NXT's Knockout Artist will return to the United Kingdom this Sunday to challenge ICW Champion Joe Coffey in Newcastle, England. The title match takes place at ICW's "The Infamous ICW" event at the O2 Academy Newcastle. Ohno and Coffey have faced off twice before, during Ohno's three-year hiatus from NXT. Following the announcement of the ICW Title bout, Ohno tweeted that he has waited two years for a rematch against "The Iron Man": Previous ICW Champions include the likes of current NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE U.K. Superstars Trent Seven and Wolfgang. ICW also hosted a WWE United Kingdom Championship Fatal 4-Way Match earlier this summer in which Pete Dunne retained against Seven, Wolfgang and ICW competitor BT Gunn. Tickets for The Infamous ICW are available now at Ticketmaster.com.* *Must be 18 or over to attend.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following in response to the teaser for Asuka's upcoming WWE RAW debut:

