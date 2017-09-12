WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook to comment on having his right knee replaced yesterday, noting that the decision to not wear kneepads during the final years of his career was probably not a wise one. Foley, who also had a hip replacement surgery back in April, also said his right knee has not been able to straighten out for more than 10 years. He made the following posts on the surgery and recovery:

NEW KNEE FOR FOLEY Feeling drowsy but optimistic after getting my right knee replaced this morning. Looking back, my decision not to wear kneepads the final few years of my career was probably not a wise one! Following my hip replacement in April, I could give Iron Man a run for his money with all the steel in my body. Man, it's not until you're laid up that you realize how happy you are to have #RAW there for you every Monday night. Not pandering, just expressing an opinion. OK, maybe I am pandering just a little!

WE CAN REBUILD HIM Hey, if you ever have a chance to talk to #WWEHOF Madusa, and she tells you something, believe it! Madusa warned me that this knee replacement was going to be painful, and the rehab to follow even worse. So far, she is right on the money! But I really needed the surgery. The hip replacement in April has helped tremendously, it was removed so much of the pain I was in the last eight or nine years. But without this knee operation, I was going to continue with that noticeable limp, in case you forgot what The Godfather once told us you limpin'...it ain't easy! As it turns out, my right knee has not been able to straighten for probably 10 years or more. As a result, I've been placing far too much weight on my left foot, every day for 10 years – and over the course of that time, it has greatly affected our walk... i'm kind of leaving to a domino reactions were other body parts or stressed when compensating for the knee injury. So, although this surgery is a tough one, It was also a very necessary one. Thanks to all of you responded yesterday with so many kind words. They were really helpful. Have a nice day!

