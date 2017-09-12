WrestlingINC.com owner Raj Giri was on a media conference call today with new Global Force Wrestling creative team Sonjay Dutt, Scott D'Amore and "Big" John Gaburick. Giri inquired about the status of former GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron.

El Patron was suspended on July 12 due to a personal domestic violence issue with his fiancee Paige. GFW subsequently stripped him of his title on August 14. The plan now is for El Patron to return at GFW's next pay-per-view, Bound For Glory on November 5.

"We have plans for Alberto, we're excited that he's gonna be coming back at Bound For Glory," Gaburick said. "We're excited about the future for Alberto, he's an amazing talent and as a creative group we're really excited to come up with some real cool scenarios and stories for him in the upcoming months."

Reports recently surfaced that Rey Mysterio will no longer sign with GFW. The company's plan was for him to face El Patron at Bound For Glory, but those plans were nixed when negotiations stalled. Gaburick reaffirmed that Mysterio is no longer a part of their focus, but they would be willing to listen if he had any interest in reopening negotiations.

"We brought up a number of people in conversation that we'd love to have as a part of what we're doing here," Gaburick said. "Rey is one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, so if the opportunity ever presented itself for Rey to be available, we'd jump at that opportunity. But there's nothing concrete that was ever set in stone with Rey."

