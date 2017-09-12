- Above is video of Tye Dillinger talking to Dasha Fuentes about his match with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on tonight's Sin City SmackDown.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas saw Sami Zayn defeat Aiden English.

- Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler posted the following to social media to hype tonight's live Mae Young Classic finale, where the two will compete to crown a winner of the 32-person tournament:

The most important fight in my life. At last, to war! #AllHail #QoS #maeyoungclassic

