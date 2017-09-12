- Above is a new promo for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
- The WWE NXT TV tapings set for Wednesday at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL have been moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Irma. The NXT Twitter account made the following announcement today:
Due to weather over the past few days the NXT TV Taping @FullSail has been moved to THU 9/14.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 12, 2017
- Triple H tweeted the following to welcome Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler to WWE before tonight's live finale of The Mae Young Classic:
The calm before the storm...— Triple H (@TripleH) September 13, 2017
Win, lose, or draw, it is my pleasure to welcome @KairiSaneWWE and @QoSBaszler to @WWE. #MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/ZBeDBj3Zvt
