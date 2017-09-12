The New Day defeated The Usos in a Sin City Street Fight to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's SmackDown from Las Vegas.

Kofi Kingston and Big E represented the team in tonight's win. Xavier Woods is still recovering from an injury but the storyline was that he stayed in the back because The New Day did not want to give The Usos any excuses for why they lost. Woods did join Kofi and Big E for the post-match celebration.

The New Day are now four-time Tag Team Champions but this their second run with the blue brand belts. The Usos won the titles back on August 20th during the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show by defeating Kofi and Big E.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:

