- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes is with Rich Swann and asks about tonight's match against TJ Perkins. Swann says they know each other so well, it should be an interesting match. Recap of their first match from two months ago, which Swann won. In strolls TJP who asks that they check out last month's match, which he won. The two banter back and forth, Dasha bumbles through her lines, Swann says the tension in their friendship won't bother him, because he's not going to lose tonight.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show and give props to the Mae Young Classic Finals between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler. Later tonight will be Cedric Alexander vs. The Brian Kendrick.

Rich Swann vs. TJ Perkins

Swann getting control early on, but plenty of counters playing up the story that these two know each other very well. Swann evades TJP, but nearly gets put in a knee lock. TJP to the outside, Swann heads to the apron and lands a front flip to the floor, taking out his opponent. Action back to the ring, Swann lines up TJP and cracks him in the back with a kick, and another one! TJP thrown to the corner, Swann charges in, TJP puts him up on his shoulders looking for the detonation kick. Swann holds the top rope to avoid that, but gets kicked off the top rope. TJP with a big running elbow, pin, two-count.

TJP sends Swann into the ropes, then into the air, Swann comes crashing down to the ring. TJP with a nasty looking belly-to-back suplex, TJP on the apron, float over senton, pin, two. TJP looks to work the shoulders as Swann tries to get back in this thing with a flurry of kicks. More counters as both Superstars are down on the mat. Double kicks put them both down again. Swann tries for another detonation kick, Swann rolls out, goes for a spinning kick, TJP catches it and locks in the knee bar. TJP kicks at Swann's knee. Big strikes by both Superstars, Swann gets his opponent down, heads to the top for a phoenix splash, hits it clean, 1-2-3!

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

- Post-match, TJP isn't happy, Swann looks for a handshake. TJP initially wouldn't do it and Swann went to leave the ring, he's stopped and gets a quick handshake from his opponent.

- Recap of last week's Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match.

- Backstage, Mustafa Ali talks with Cedric Alexander, Mustafa said Cedric had that match and Enzo just got lucky with the win at the end. The Brian Kendrick entered and told Alexander he can't keep letting people walk all over him. Cedric says he's not going to cheat to win. Kendrick says he's spineless and just doesn't have what it takes. "Tonight's going to be easier than I thought," Kendrick says as he leaves.

- Drew Gulak is seen headed to the ring, handing out flyers backstage.

- In the ring, Gulak says he tried to make last week's 205 Live interesting with his power point presentation, but it was ruined by Akira Tozawa. Gulak continues that his big ideas are being held down and that tonight we're going to see the rest of his presentation! His slides: no chants, no elaborate costumes, and no interrupting. Suddenly, Breezango shows up! The two try to figure out how to say "Gulak" as they make their way to the ring. The crowd chants "Breezango!" The two make reference to "Captain Underpants" to which Gulak says that's not him, he has no idea who that is.

Fandango gets mad creepy, getting way too close to Gulak over and over again. Breeze then starts rolling through all the different kinds of underpants, before focusing on what Gulak has on. Fandango calls Gulak a "disgusting freak!" Gulak says they aren't even real cops and he tries to leave, Fandango then puts some furry handcuffs on Gulak and haul him out of the ring. Breeze reads him his fashion rights, Gulak tries to make a run for it around the ring, but Fandango drops him and the two take him to the back. Fantastic segment, well worth your time to go back and check that out.

- Recap of Enzo's night on Raw with The Miz and Neville laughing in Enzo's face after his match.

Cedric Alexander vs. The Brian Kendrick

Kendrick instantly drops Alexander, but that doesn't last long as Alexander puts him to the mat twice. Springboard clothesline, pin on Kendrick, just a two. Kendrick goes for Sliced Bread #2, nope, Kendrick to the floor, Alexander with a massive senton over the top rope and to the floor. Both up on the apron in the corner, Kendrick drapes his opponent's neck over the metal turnbuckle. As Kendrick goes after a hurt Alexander, out comes Jack Gallagher!

With his umbrella he looks to take down Kendrick, but instead turns around and whacks Cedric Alexander! Kendrick is totally confused as he watches Jack beat the heck out of Cedric. Refs head to the ring to try and keep Jack away, but he finishes things off with a vicious headbutt, dumping Alexander to the floor. Jack looks over at Kendrick (who looks a little scared) and offers a handshake. Kendrick smiles and shakes it, Jack has a very serious demeanor now as we fade to black.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via DQ

