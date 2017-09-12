The B sample of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' failed drug test collected the day before his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 has confirmed the presence of a banned substance, according to ESPN.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Jones last month his test collected prior to the fight had detected a banned substance. TMZ Sports reported the substance was Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. According to ESPN, Jones has been notified of the B sample's confirmation.

Jones's win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017 will likely be changed to a no-contest and he will also be stripped of his UFC light heavyweight championship. However, the result has not yet been overturned and no official word regarding the title has been announced.

Jones was forced to pull out of a scheduled title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July 2016 after he tested positive for multiple anti-estrogenic agents. He claimed the positive tests were a result of a contaminated sexual enhancement pill. Jones served a one year suspension.

For his second offense, Jones faces a maximum penalty of a four-year suspension. Both the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), who sanctioned his fight, and the USADA can punish him but, according to ESPN, the USADA will mirror the CSAC's ruling.

