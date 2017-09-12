Vince McMahon made his first WWE SmackDown appearance since 2013 on tonight's show from Las Vegas and confronted Kevin Owens after the recent beef between Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Vince took shots at Owens for threatening a lawsuit and reinstated Shane, then announcing Shane vs. Owens for the October 8th WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. That match will take place inside the Cell. Shane vs. Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal are the only matches confirmed for the HIAC pay-per-view as of this writing.

The segment between Owens and Vince ended with Owens busting Vince open with a headbutt. Owens then kicked Vince in the ribs while he was down and finished the attack with a Frogsplash from the top rope. Owens left while Vince was helped to the back by referees, officials, medics and Stephanie McMahon.

You can see photos and video from the segment below:

