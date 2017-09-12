- Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze on the red carpet at The Mae Young Classic with the cast of the "GLOW" series from Netflix, including former WWE and TNA star Kia Stevens (Kharma, Awesome Kong), who Blayze says she's always wanted to wrestle.

- The match has not bee confirmed by WWE but Baron Corbin mentioned on tonight's WWE SmackDown that he will be facing WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in the US Title Open Challenge on next Tuesday's show in Oakland, CA. This week's SmackDown saw AJ retain over Tye Dillinger. Corbin tried to interfere in that match but beat down both AJ and Dillinger after the match.

- As noted, The New Day defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight's Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas. The brothers tweeted the following after the loss:

CANT CRY OVER SPILLED MILK...BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD!! #SoonToBe5x — The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 13, 2017

