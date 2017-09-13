- As noted, there was tension between Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley after their loss to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week's SmackDown in Las Vegas. In the Fallout video above, Mojo congratulates Shelton and Gable on their big win but says this is bad for The Hype Bros. Mojo talks about how he accomplished a lot while Ryder was out injured, including being the only one to defeat current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but now they can't even win a match. Mojo says opportunities don't come often in WWE but right now they are wasting every single one they get. Mojo wishes he knew what was wrong but he doesn't. He does know that The Hype Bros better figure it out quick.

- Baron Corbin turns 33 years old today.

- After weeks of feuding with Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher apparently turned heel on this week's WWE 205 Live episode. During Kendrick's main event match with Cedric Alexander, Gallagher hit the ring and attacked Alexander, leading to the disqualification. Gallagher beat Cedric up a bit before kicking him out of the ring. The show ended after Gallagher offered a handshake to Kendrick, which Kendrick accepted after hesitating. You can see video from the segment below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.