Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Ruby Riot defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Ruby starts the match with no partner. Peyton and Billie take advantage, but suddenly Nikki Cross appears at ringside, looking on with a smirk on her face. Ruby turns the tide and crawls to her corner, when Nikki jumps on the apron and tags herself in to a huge pop. Nikki goes crazy on both of the Iconic Duo and hits the swinging fisherman neckbreaker on Billie. Nikki tags Ruby in and leaves through the crowd as Ruby hits a cannonball senton off the top for the pin

* The Street Profits defeated The Ealy Brothers. Ealys take control after some early double team moves by the Street Profits. Montez gets the hot tag in to Dawkins, who runs wild and the Street Profits pick up the win with the spinebuster/frog splash combo. Post match they run into the crowd to celebrate to a huge pop

* Pete Dunne defeated Wolfgang to retain the WWE United Kingdom Title. Dunne is an absolute star. Crowd loves him. Dunne in control early with a lot of arm wrenching and holds on Wolfgang. Wolfgang goes up too but Pete bites his hand and sends him outside. Wolfgang slaps Pete who responds with tough strikes. Wolfgang powers out of a kimura with a suplex. Wolfgang nails a huge spear as Pete runs at him in the corner that sends Pete outside. Wolfgang nails a tope to the outside but only gets a 2. Wolfgang with a delayed vertical suplex off the top and goes for The Howling, but Pete catches him in an armbar. Wolfgang powers out. Pete nails a stiff forearm and hits the Bitter End for the pin. Post match, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish hit the ring and surround Dunne. Pete backs off then attacks, and Wolfgang joins in to help. Pete bails and looks like he's going to run back in, but instead grabs his title from the ring and leaves. Cole nails a shining wizard as Fish and O'Reilly hold Wolfgang. As Cole & company leave through the crowd, Trent Seven & Tyler Bate run down to check on Wolfgang and stare down the Cole trio

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.