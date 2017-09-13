- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Shayna Baszler after her loss to Kairi Sane in the finals of The Mae Young Classic. Baszler says Sane they fought fair & square but Sane won. Baszler admits the night wasn't her night - she could make excuses about an injury but at the end of the night, Sane won and she had to give it to her. She also talks about being greeted by SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya after the win, saying it's a good reminder that coming into WWE she does have friends.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Wolfgang vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Ruby Riot and a mystery partner vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, what's next from the group of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, The Street Profits vs. The Ealy Brothers plus more. NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, WWE has announced that Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant NXT Women's Title at "Takeover: Houston" on Saturday, November 18th. No word yet on who her opponent will be. In the post-show video below, Cathy Kelley asks Sane about the big match. Sane says she is very surprised but very excited about the opportunity. She wants to be the next NXT Women's Champion and will do her best to make it happen.

