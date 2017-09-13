Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

As noted, WWE Superstar Big Cass was interviewed for Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast shortly before going down with a torn ACL. Among other things, Cass talked about who he modelled his ringwork after, who he (figuratively) looks up to behind-the-scenes, being on a different brand than his real life girlfriend, Ms. Money In The Bank Carmella, and being proud of WWE Monday Night RAW's Jason Jordan.

According to Big Cass, he models his game after The Undertaker and Kevin Nash for the most part. Also, the big man admitted that he often seeks out the advice of The Big Show.

"I think in-ring-wise, Undertaker and Kevin Nash are probably the two biggest ones I watch. I mean, I watch a lot of stuff. I watch a lot of people. I try to take little things from everybody, but if I had to say there were two that my style is based around, it's those two guys." Cass added, "Big Show is definitely a guy that I look up to. [In terms of] how he operates, how he carries himself, he [has] always got really good advice. He's the man. He's great."

Moreover, Cass, the NXT alum, indicated that he still takes Triple H's advice as "gospel" and that he tries to talk to The Undertaker as much as possible.

"Hunter's another guy that's always open to talk to, always gives great advice. And pretty much anything he says I kind of take as gospel. If he says it, that [has] got to be the right way to do it. It [has] got to be."

Cass explained, "he's a guy that definitely, when he says something, it has to be true to me. I'm like, 'yep, that's right' and I just do it that way. And Undertaker is another guy when he's around, I try to talk to him as much as possible. Yeah, but a lot of people are kind of intimidated by him. He's The Undertaker! He's the godfather of the locker room. I feel like I have a good rapport with him and I try to talk to him as much as possible. When he's around, I try to pick his brain and just try to listen to what he thinks about what I'm doing and what other people are doing because he's The Undertaker."

In Cass' estimation, he and Carmella are the only couple in WWE that is not on the same brand. If Cass had a dime for every day off he could spend with 'The Princess Of Staten Island', the NYU Violet would have very few dimes indeed.

"Oh yeah, we never see [each other]. We see each other one-and-a-half days a week! I think we're the only couple on [WWE] TV that isn't on the same brand if I'm correct. I'm almost 100% sure that that's the case. Yeah, so we're the only ones. It's tough. We see each other one-and-a-half days a week." Cass reflected, "we talk about everything but wrestling. We try not to talk about wrestling. It's just too much. Yeah, we try to stay as far away from it as possible."

Also during the interview, Cass shared that he is quite proud of Jason Jordan and happy to see his recent success on RAW.

"No matter what rivalries you have or whatever, you're all proud of each other because we all came up together, pretty much, especially those guys in FCW like Jason Jordan. Now he's on RAW and he's doing some big things. I was with him in FCW, like, going that far back and both having been in NXT, like, you're proud of each other."

Listen to the show here. If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.