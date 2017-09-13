Sources: Garry, Tim, and Hamish

Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle has weathered his fair share of controversy, but his latest involves what he did while he was still in college, before he became the general manager of Raw.

On May 29th, it was revealed that he had a son with a woman he dated in college, and that son  who joined the WWE  was none other than Jason Jordan.

Now, of course, this is a kayfabe storyline  in real life, Kurt Angle has three daughters and a son from two different marriages  but it's one that the legend likes entertaining.

And he told as much to Garry, Tim, and Hamish.

"I think Jason has a lot of potential," said the Hall of Fame inductee. "I think he's going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do  he's a little bit shy  but as far as far as his athleticism, he's one of the best we've got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven't really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it's going to happen eventually."

But if you're waiting for Kurt Angle to jump in the ring again to, perhaps, face off against Jason Jordan, you're unfortunately going to have to wait for a little bit and probably forever.

"We've talked about it," said Kurt Angle, "but, I haven't taken the physical yet. Really? I don't know  I don't know when, or if, I'm going to. My guess is, I will  but I'm going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out."

Angle was made the new general manager of Monday Night Raw in January of 2017, shortly after Mick Foley retired.

You can listen to the entire interview here.

What do you think will happen to the Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan story, and do you think Jordan has a bright future with the WWE? Leave your thoughts about it  and whether Kurt Angle will ever wrestle again  in the comments below.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.