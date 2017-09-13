Thanks to Erik Crowder for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Christchurch, New Zealand:

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa

* Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Sheamus and Cesaro

* Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Mickie James, Emma, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 5 Way

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas interfered but R-Truth and RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose made the save. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle then made a six-man

* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Street Fight

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.