- We've noted how GFW has been using current WWE Superstars in their promos to hype the GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series. The second part of the series debuts on Friday, and above & below are new promos for Bobby Roode vs. Eric Young and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) vs. Chris Mordetzky (Chris Adonis).

- As noted, GFW's Global Wrestling Network went online last night but it was not up long before every page under the domain was protected by a password. It appeared the link got out before it was supposed to as there was no official launch announcement on the GFW website or their social media pages. PWInsider reports that the network didn't actually launch. GFW made the service live as they were tweaking the infrastructure, which made it possible for visitors to begin streaming and watching content for free. The site was put online so they could work on the service but they didn't put the site behind a private wall, so fans were able to access the content for free. The password protection was activated once the company realized the link was being passed around and that fans were viewing the content for free. No word yet on when the official launch will happen but you can check out our report on pricing & content at this link.

- GFW has announced that Bobby Lashley will make a decision on his career, MMA or pro wrestling, on this week's GFW Impact episode. They announced the following:

What Will Lashley Do? The question has been whispered in the locker room for quite some time. What is the future of Lashley and Pro Wrestling? Is Lashley done? Will Lashley leave wrestling and pursue a career and future in MMA? If you ask Dan Lambert, the owner of American Top Team where Lashley trains in MMA and fights under their banner, Lashey is wasting his time in wrestling. Dan Lambert wants Lashley to focus fully on MMA and forget about wrestling. Lashley has a major decision to make on IMPACT this week as the pressure continues to grow. Many people here feel that Lashley can do both, that Walking Armageddon can train and compete in MMA and can continue to wrestle every Thursday night. He is that good. Is Dan Lambert being selfish? Is Lashley being stretched too thin? Lashley passes the eye test, that is to say that Lashley looks to be in top physical condition and loves to push himself to even higher levels. We have reached out to Bobby for comment and he said he will address this situation on Thursday night and he wants to talk to Jim Cornette first. All we can do is hope that Lashley stays on IMPACT, but his contemporaries might feel differently. If Lashley leaves, that allows the door to open for someone else to take his vacated spot. Don't miss IMPACT this week to find out what the future of Lashley really is and we can put this debate to bed. From all of us here, we certainly hope Lashley stays put on Thursday nights.

