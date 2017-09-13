Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode features a United Kingdom Championship match between the Bruiserweight, Pete Dunne, and the Last King of Scotland, Wolfgang. Ruby Riot also finds a tag team partner to take on the iconic due of Royce and Kay.

LIVE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8:00PM ET....

Follow Chris Callicutt on Twitter at @Knockdown_Radio. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.