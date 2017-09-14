- You can check out the latest chapter of MLW 360 in the video above. The series takes an innovative look at the two men main eventing MLW: One-Shot on October 5th in Orlando - Ricochet and Shane Strickland. In addition to Ricochet vs. Strickland, former UFC fighter "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will battle Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb, while MVP collides with Sami Callihan. Tickets and more information are available at MLW.com.

- Jeff Jarrett, who is currently on a leave of absence from Global Force Wrestling, will be wrestling at Universal Championship Wrestling's Fury Road event this Saturday in Owensboro, KY. Jarrett will team up with "The Headliner" Chris Michaels to battle the hometown Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox). The show will also feature Road Warrior Animal, MVP, Al Snow, "Cowboy" James Storm, Ethan Carter III, former TNA World Tag Team Champion "The Natural" Chase Stevens, Rebel, Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein and many more. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, donations will be accepted at the night of the event as well. Tickets may be purchased online at owensborotickets.com.

- Alberto El Patron tweeted the press release below revealing that he is pursuing legal action against XL Entertainment in Mexico. El Patron claims the company didn't pay himself, Blue Demon Jr, Latin Lover, Cibernetico and Tinieblas Jr. for shows this past May for the Federacion Universal de Lucha Libre (FULL) promotion.

