Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

As seen on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night, Kevin Owens attacked Vince McMahon, which left the WWE CEO bloodied and being assisted to the back by Stephanie McMahon and other officials.

The attack started with Vince taking shots at Owens and threatening to bankrupt Owens with legal fees if Owens decided to file a lawsuit against WWE for Shane McMahon attacking him last week. Vince reinstated Shane and announced Shane vs. Owens for the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on October 8th.

Owens agreed and had Vince promise that he could beat a McMahon senseless if he was provoked. Vince agreed, and Owens responded by headbutting him, which busted Vince open. Owens followed the headbutt by kicking Vince in the ribs and a superkick before ending the assault with a Frog Splash from the top rope.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Vince getting busted open was planned. The hypocrisy of the angle was noted, as other wrestlers have been fined for juicing. Batista was fined $100,000 for bleeding in a cage match with Chris Jericho in 2008.

It is unknown just how the cut happened. While there is a chance that the blood could have been a result of a hardway shot, Meltzer noted that it was unlikely because you can't guarantee blood from a single headbutt. Meltzer wrote that people that he spoke to that have been in the business for decades believe that Vince bladed before the segment and covered it up with nu-skin, which would lead to the wound re-opening with a lot of blood. It was noted that you could see the difference in the skin where the cut was opened from a close-up freeze frame.

WWE.com issued a storyline update on Vince on Wednesday, stating that following the attack, he did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.

