Thanks to Wayne & Kristy Fields for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Honolulu, Hawaii:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Lots of comedy but a fun match. Corbin grabbed a replica Money In the Bank briefcase from a fan and got a pop. Big E and Kofi Kingston retained with Midnight Hour

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan. Dull match, lost a lot of the crowd energy from the opener but they did pick it up at the end

* Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English. Another dull match, Sami won with the Helluva Kick. English sang before the match and got huge heat

* Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a Last Man Standing match. Fun gimmick match, Orton was over big time. Rusev put himself through a table via spear, then Orton hit the RKO to put him down

Intermission

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch (with Asuka) defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Carmella (with James Ellsworth). Naomi pinned Lana after a Rear View. Asuka got a big pop and was wearing a sling

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Kevin Owens. Phenomenal match, AJ won with the Phenomenal Forearm

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura's entrance was really cool and got a big pop. Fun match that was won by The Khallas from Jinder after interference from The Singh Brothers

