- As noted, Nia Jax walked the runway at theCURVYcon fashion show in New York City over the weekend. Above and below are videos of the RAW Superstar making her New York Fashion Week debut:

- We noted before that WWE's "1997: Dawn of the Attitude" DVD and Blu-ray that comes out on October 3rd will feature a roundtable with Kane and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, The Godfather, Ron Simmons and Mick Foley. Renee Young will host the discussion. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that the roundtable will have a runtime of 58 minutes and will make up the entire disc 1 of the set. You can pre-order the set via Amazon at this link.

- As seen on this week's WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler continued his anti-gimmicks storyline by doing the entrances of Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. Dana Warrior was in attendance for The Mae Young Classic and tweeted the following warning to Ziggler on Wednesday:

.@HEELZiggler Disrespect my husband again while I'm watching front row you'll see this Warrior Girl make an entrance... #wwe #smackdown pic.twitter.com/Al0CHoO4pA — Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) September 13, 2017

