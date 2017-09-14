- After three straight weeks, there will be no in-ring confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns on RAW this Monday. Cena is not booked for Monday's No Mercy go-home episode of RAW in San Jose since he will be heading to China this weekend for Sunday's SmackDown live event in Shenzen. It is a 17+ hour flight from Shenzen to San Jose.

As noted, Brock Lesnar is also not scheduled for Monday's RAW, while Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are scheduled for the show.

- New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day make a cameo in a College Humor sketch looking at why Mount Rushmore is a weird monument. When the moderator said that the monument was originally designed in the 1920s by South Dakota historians to be a tourist trap, The New Day appeared dressed as the historians in 1920s attire.

"How do we get people to come see our big, boring rocks?" Xavier asked. "We'll carve wild west legends into them!"

Big E and Kofi thought about the idea and said, "Cowboy rocks," before chanting it over and over.

You can watch the sketch in the video below, New Day appear at the 0:50 mark:

