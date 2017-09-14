- Above is the full match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Zack Sabre Jr. from this year's G1 Climax 27 tournament. In the finals, Tetsuya Naito was able to defeat Kenny Omega to earn a shot (that he may have to defend along the way) at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January.

- The Young Bucks will defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin) on September 22 at Death Before Dishonor XV PPV. Since the Bucks are also the ROH Six Match Tag Champs, they are scheduled to wrestle twice in one night. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Championship

Cody (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

ROH World Television Championship

Kushida (c) vs. Kenny King

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. The Kingdom or Bully Ray and The Briscoes

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

The Kingdom vs. Bully Ray and The Briscoes

Winners get ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot

Last Man Standing Match

Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

Street Fight

Jay White vs. Punishment Martinez

"The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuckie T vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll

- NJPW posted the second part of their interview with Kota Ibushi, focusing on his matches with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito. About Naito, Ibushi mentioned how much his in-ring mentality has changed over the years.

"Yeah, absolutely. Before, Naito was almost submissive," Ibushi said. "He'd let you dictate the pace, so I'd always feel that 'If he does x, I can do y and win.' Then I felt like I could have some fun and still win. I had more in the tank than him. [In our G1 match] completely opposite. I went into that match, into the G1 after that time off and I was worried about how it would go. I was worried about starting off on the right foot. It was me who lacked confidence."

- NJPW Destruction will take place live on NJPW World on September 16 at 5am ET. The co-main events are KUSHIDA vs. El Desperado for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Below is the full card:

* Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Jado and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask

* Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Leo Tonga) vs. Taguchi Japan (David Finlay and Juice Robinson)

* Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero)

* Kota Ibushi, Michael Elgin and Togi Makabe vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taka Michinoku and Takashi Iizuka)

* Funky Future (Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi) (c) vs. Suzuki-gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) vs. Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Chaos (Gedo, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Will Ospreay) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. El Desperado (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

