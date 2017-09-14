Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

* Triple H comes out to give a pep talk about the rough week it has been in Florida. Nice sentiment from Hunter

September 27th Episode:

* NXT General Manager William Regal announces a Fatal 4 Way at Takeover: Houston for the vacant Women's Title with Kairi Sane as the first confirmed competitor. There will be matches to decide the 3 other competitors tonight

* SAnitY hits the ring from various points in the crowd. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young says the only thing that matters is the chaos, and tonight, Adam Cole, he is going to take him to the edge of sanity

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan. Oney tries to mount offense, but Lars catches him in the air off a tope to the outside and slams him into the apron. Oney goes stiff and starts landing uppercuts and slaps, but Lars turns him inside out with a brutal clothesline and hits his side Uranage for the win. After the match, Lars goes to attack Oney, but Danny Burch runs down and distracts him, allowing Oney to escape

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Demitrius Bronson and an unknown wrestler (had Scott on his trunks). Typical Heavy Machinery match. Small hope spots for the jobbers, but in the end, Heavy Machinery hit the Compactor on Scott with Bronson on the mat under him to pick up the win

October 4th Episode:

October 11th Episode:

October 18th Episode:

October 25th Episode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.