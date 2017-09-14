Source: Yahoo

It seems like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has found himself in the middle of a beef with yet another one of his co-stars from the "Fast and Furious" franchise. After taking to Instagram to call out Vin Diesel last year, this time The Rock was the one on the end of an Instagram rant from Tyrese.

According to Yahoo, Tyrese commented on one of The Rock's posts and expressed concern over him possibly signing a deal for a spinoff movie following The Rock's character Hobbs, which would delay the release of "Fast 9."

The Rock's initial post that elicited the comments from Tyrese read:

Secret weapon. Many productive meetings and big business deals have been sealed with a handshake at my GSD (Get s--t Done) table that's inside my trailer. This table holds a lot of great mana (spirit/power) and energy. And if these wood slabs could talk... well it's best they can't talk for national security purposes. Great shot by @sevenbucksprod President @hhgarcia41 capturing our post meeting aftermath. #SecretWeapon #GSDTable #LetsGets--tDone ??

Tyrese's comment can be seen below, along with another post after The Rock didn't respond to him. In a now-deleted post, Tyrese seems to claim that he doesn't have an issue with The Rock and his main concern is protecting the release data of "Fast 9." One of the posts suggests The Rock tried to email Tyrese, but Tyrese prefers a phone call.

