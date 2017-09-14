Source: Yahoo
It seems like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has found himself in the middle of a beef with yet another one of his co-stars from the "Fast and Furious" franchise. After taking to Instagram to call out Vin Diesel last year, this time The Rock was the one on the end of an Instagram rant from Tyrese.
According to Yahoo, Tyrese commented on one of The Rock's posts and expressed concern over him possibly signing a deal for a spinoff movie following The Rock's character Hobbs, which would delay the release of "Fast 9."
The Rock's initial post that elicited the comments from Tyrese read:
Secret weapon. Many productive meetings and big business deals have been sealed with a handshake at my GSD (Get s--t Done) table that's inside my trailer. This table holds a lot of great mana (spirit/power) and energy. And if these wood slabs could talk... well it's best they can't talk for national security purposes. Great shot by @sevenbucksprod President @hhgarcia41 capturing our post meeting aftermath. #SecretWeapon #GSDTable #LetsGets--tDone ??
Tyrese's comment can be seen below, along with another post after The Rock didn't respond to him. In a now-deleted post, Tyrese seems to claim that he doesn't have an issue with The Rock and his main concern is protecting the release data of "Fast 9." One of the posts suggests The Rock tried to email Tyrese, but Tyrese prefers a phone call.
When you see the bulls--t with @TheRock playing out in front of you and you can't say anything cause they don't want you to win the battles and lose the war - reckless? Who me? Nah........ I'm just the last of the real ones in this town who speaks his mind openly and hope that folks grow from the truth........... The real ones do........ The real ones know that God is mad at us all cause we are NOT honoring him and giving him all the praise and glory for our BLESSED and significant life..... We have convinced ourselves that we live this life cause we work hard?? What about God? God has nothing to do with this?? Nothing? He's made - He's reminding us all that HE IS GOD he can givith life and in a blink of an eyes taketh it away....... What profits a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul... I thank God everyday that I still have my SOUL..... Without God and my soul I would be empty chasing things and people that literally mean nothing to me...... praying for all of you guys who Were directly effected by these hurricanes and these natural disasters worldwide, africa, india, and Bahamas and in Turks and Caicos and here in America- I've been in and out of the hospital 5 times dealing with health issues and I still sent 50k to houston to help in anyway I can cause it's about being selfless......... I went as far as I could go to help the cause I hope they do right by those funds and get it to the people....... You're on the Forbes list is that all you're donating? Oh ok........ God bless
