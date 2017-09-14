Welcome to our live coverage of GFW Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- Earlier today, we see Lashley show up with American Top Team, again. One of the ATT guys awkwardly bear hug a backstage worker.

Braxton Sutter vs. Garza Jr.

Sutter tries to lock in a submission early, Garza gets out of it fairly easily. Dual trips as we have a bit of a standoff, back and forth chops and strikes. Garza stops the action to try and lose the pants, Sutter keeps him from doing so as both end up on the second rope, neckbreaker on Garza. Pin attempts from both wrestlers, each get a two count. Garza hits multiple flying clotheslines before losing the pants (while also blowing a kiss to Allie). Garza tosses his pants at her and Sutter is not happy.

Action to the outside, Garza lifts and drops Sutter on the steel steps. Garza then goes for a suicide dive and ends up stopping, so he didn't hit Allie. Sutter takes advantage, back in the ring, sit-down powerbomb on Garza, pin, two. Garza recovers, hits a nice spinning kick, second rope moonsault, pin and he gets the win.

Winner: Garza Jr. via Pinfall

- Post-match, Garza J. holds the ropes for Allie to enter the ring. Sutter starts yelling at Allie and scolds her for the loss. He goes to leave the ring, but returns and gives Allie a hug. He tries to walk out with her and she holds back initially, not looking so happy.

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Ethan Carter III (Grand Championship Match)

Round One

Multiple corner rope breaks as ECIII looks to be in a foul mood early on. ECII with a shoulder block, drops Fantasma, but ECIII takes three hip tosses. ECIII with punches to the face and chops to the chest. ECIII goes for a pin, two-count. TKIII all the way to the floor and ECIII smashes Fantasm's face into the apron as the bell rings to end the first round. Almost total domination by ECIII in that first round.

ECIII up 1-0

Round Two

ECIII gets off the a fast start suplex, headlock, and keeps Fantasma grounded. Throws Fantasma into the corner, charges in, misses. Fantasma is now on a roll, running double knees to ECIII's chest, sets him up on the top rope, hits a hurricanrana! Big splash off the top rope by Fantasma, pin, two count. Fantasma with the momentum to end that round.

Tied at 1-1

Round Three

ECIII goes for a quick pin, goes right into a powerbomb, and another! Goes for a pin, but just two. Fantasma hops to the apron, kick, up to the top rope with a crossbody, pin and two count. Both guys slowing down a bit as they each swing for the fences. Fantasma with an armlock, but ECIII hits a TKIII, pin, two. Boot to the face sends ECIII to the outside, Fantasma with a big suicide dive. Back to the ring, running knee by ECIII, hits the one percenter, and ECIII can't quite get the pin as time expires.

Winner: ECIII via Split Decision (2-1)

- Post-match, Fantasma is not happy with Hector Guerrero (from AAA), Fantasma can't believe Hector didn't vote for him in the third and decided vote. He puts his hands on Hector and gets shoved by the judge. Fantasma heads back into the ring to jaw with ECIII. In the ring comes, AAA Star, Pagano! He shakes hands with Fantasma and the duo starts stomping away at ECIII. In runs Eddie Edwards and is able to clean house. Eddie looks to the title and maybe teases a future match between him and the champ.

- We go to Mexico as LAX gathers together and looks to party it up at gentleman's club. Konnan discusses the upcoming tag title match against oVe.

- At The CRASH promotion we see oVe show up to the arena in Tijuana, Mexico. The match ended up being a Fatal 4-Way way tag team bout and we just see highlights of it. oVe look to nearly have the match, but Santana and Ortiz continue to fight them off. It looks like LAX had the match locked up, but Jake was able to kick out. With some help of Homicide, LAX were able to retain their titles as Jake and Dave look on disappointed.

- Later in the night, oVe approached LAX, Konnan tells them they are a long way from Ohio, so they better bounce. After staring down some of the wrestlers in the room, oVe leaves.

Grado vs. William Weeks

Back in the Impact Zone, this is Grado's farewell match and he gets the quick win with a big boot on his opponent.

Winner: Grado via Pinfall

- Post-match, Grado says tomorrow morning he'll be flying back home and thanks the fans for being so supportive. Out comes Joseph Parks who says he has big news and that his office has opened a new sports division and Grado is his first client. Grado can get a work visa and that means he can stay in the country. Parks says Grado is going to be big and be on those "6,000 wrestling podcasts."

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks with Johnny Impact. Johnny says both he and Low Ki are trailblazers and he had to have a match against him, but Low Ki (aka the guy who does movie voice-overs) is going to "slam town."

- Lashley shows up to Cornette's office and says he's leaving GFW and wants a release. Cornette says he's going to make more money in GFW than in MMA, but he can't handle Lashley's "baggage." He demands his group leave the building and that Lashley needs to settle his issues with Moose in the ring before getting his release. Lashley agrees and heads out.

Trevor Lee vs. Sonjay Dutt (Falls Count Anywhere X Division Title Match)

Dutt can barely get in the ring before Lee is already on him, big kick to the face, he goes for a pin right off the bat. Dutt recovers and throws Lee into the ring post, pin, two. After nearly the entire match took place on the floor, the two move into the ring. Lee has all the momentum right now as he stomps away at the champion. Dutt goes to the outside, tosses a chair into the ring, Dutt immediately tosses it back out. Dutt with a big kick, double clotheslines and double kicks to drop both wrestlers!

Tornado DDT by Dutt and he heads to the top rope, but gets dropped. Lee climbs up nails a big superplex! Dutt rolls to the outside, but he can't escape getting pinned. Lee leans Dutt up against the steel steps, picks up a chair, and chucks it at his opponent, Dutt dodges it. Lee thrown into the barricade - which breaks - and the two fight in the crowd. Standing moonsault by Dutt, pin, two-count.

As we come back from break, the two wrestlers are backstage and quickly outside. Suddenly, Caleb Konley shows up to take down Dutt. Both Lee and Konley smack Dutt with a garbage can. Konley holds Dutt as Lee tries for one more garbage can shot and ends up hitting Konley. Kick by Dutt (who's not busted up) and he starts smacking Lee with a garbage can lid. Lee attemps a tornado DDT off the wall, but gets dropped on a barricade. More double team on Dutt, Lee with a pin and that's it.

Winner: Trevor Lee via Pinfall to win the X Division Championship

- Backstage, Richard Justice bumps into American Top Team, asking to join them. They end up wiping him out and laying a shirt on his face.

