- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to Tuesday's big SmackDown angle between Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens in this new video.
- Adam Cole's WWE NXT in-ring debut will air on the September 27th episode. Cole wrestled NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young at tonight's tapings from Full Sail University. Cole cut a pre-match promo and did the "BayBay!" taunt on the ramp, and he had "BayBay" on his trunks.
- Emma, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews held an anti-bullying rally in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday morning. Below is a video from the event:
Don't be a bully... #BeAStar! ?????? #WWEMelbourne @TitusONeilWWE @ApolloCrews @EmmaWWE pic.twitter.com/Az4vyF2rMc— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2017
