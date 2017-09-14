- Cathy Kelley looks at reactions to Tuesday's big SmackDown angle between Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens in this new video.

- Adam Cole's WWE NXT in-ring debut will air on the September 27th episode. Cole wrestled NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young at tonight's tapings from Full Sail University. Cole cut a pre-match promo and did the "BayBay!" taunt on the ramp, and he had "BayBay" on his trunks.

- Emma, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews held an anti-bullying rally in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday morning. Below is a video from the event:

