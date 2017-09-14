- The UFC light heavyweight championship has been returned to Daniel Cormier after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 last July was overturned to a no contest. While speaking on UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1, Cormier stated it was the right thing to do and that Jon Jones has once again made a mockery of the sport. You can watch his comments in the video embedded above. As we reported, here on WrestlingINC.com, the B sample of Jones collected prior to the fight confirmed a failed drug test. Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

- While Jon Jones is facing a four-year suspension, he maintains his innocence. Below is what he tweeted to a follower earlier today who told him to "just tell the truth":

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father

- UFC Fight Night 120 will be headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier. The show, which will broadcast for free on FOX Sports 1, will take place on Nov. 11, 2017 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va. The following fights confirmed courtesy of MMAJunkie:

* Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier

* Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez

* Nina Ansaroff vs. Angela Hill

* Cezar Ferreira vs. Nate Marquardt

* Karl Roberson vs. Darren Stewart

* Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna

* Junior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski

* Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland

* Clay Guida vs. Joe Lauzon

* Viviane Pereira vs. Tatiana Suarez

* John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes

