- Above is video of Mark Henry appearing on ESPN's SportsNation earlier today. The World's Strongest Man impresses the hosts by twisting a spoon with his bare hands.

- WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Fabian Aichner will make his WWE NXT TV debut on the September 27th episode. He wrestled Kassius Ohno at tonight's Full Sail University tapings. Aichner has worked several NXT live events this summer after losing to Jack Gallagher in the first round of the CWC in 2016. Representing Italy, Aichner was billed as the most intense competitor in the tournament.

- As seen below, Scott Stanford filmed the 800th episode of WWE Bottom Line today at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. The recap show currently airs in more than a dozen international markets including Ireland, Dubai, Hungary, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, France, South Africa and others.

