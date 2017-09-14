- Above, AAA Star, Pagano, made his debut on tonight's Impact. After ECIII was able to retain his GFW Grand Championship against El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano came to the ring and teamed up with Fantasma to stomp out ECIII. Eddie Edwards eventually made his way out to clear the ring.

- Johnny Impact was able to defeat Low Ki in the last match of tonight's show and will now face GFW Champion Eli Drake in two weeks at Victory Road. After the match, Drake and Chris Adonis dropped Impact, sending a message to the new number one contender.

- For weeks, Lashley has been teasing either staying with GFW or heading to MMA. Tonight, he finally made his decision and said he's going to MMA, asking Jim Cornette for his release. Cornette demanded he deal with Moose first to settle their issues and the two battled all over the Impact Zone to close out tonight's show. Lashley ended up standing tall at the end of the night and had a run in with Cornette after the show. Some members of the GFW roster got into it with American Top Team and the two sides had a bit of a brawl backstage, which you can see in the video below.

Tensions boil over as American Top Team look to leave the IMPACT Zone with Lashley after they tore Moose apart. Jim Cornette is livid! pic.twitter.com/C1J9yRyNRp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2017

