- Above is After Impact hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D'Amore. The two talk about American Top Team continuing to cause problems within GFW. They also cover Trevor Lee winning the X Division Championship and the upcoming GFW Championship match between Eli Drake and Johnny Impact.

- Tonight, Taya Valkyrie made her GFW in-ring debut, defeating Amber Nova in quick fashion. Later in the night, Taya got in Karen Jarrett's face and told her to pay attention to what she's doing because she's what a true Queen looks like.

You rise in the presence of royalty. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/mpwHhb9ZUQ — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 15, 2017

- GFW Grand Champion, EC3, spoke about his victory tonight against El Hijo de Fantasma and getting sneak attacked after the match. He went on to say it didn't compute that Eddie Edwards came to his rescue, he believes Edwards just wants the next shot at his title, and if he needed help, he would have asked.

